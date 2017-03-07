× Judiciary Committee meeting to discuss possible impeachment of Gov. Bentley

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – After a pause of several months, the House Judiciary Committee is meeting again to discuss the possible impeachment of Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley.

The committee is in session now to discuss a procedural question related to the probe. It is the first meeting since the investigation was paused in November.

WHNT News 19’s Brian Lawson is in Montgomery to cover the meeting. Follow him on Twitter @BrianLawson15 for continuous updates.

Lower standard in impeachment than criminal charge? (Focus on standard of proof.) Answer: not higher than beyond reasonable doubt. @whnt — Brian Lawson (@BrianLawson15) March 7, 2017

Judiciary Comm debate seems to be 'what are we waiting for?' No ready answer beyond AG request. @whnt — Brian Lawson (@BrianLawson15) March 7, 2017

The committee is tasked with making a recommendation to the full House of Representatives on whether there are grounds to impeach Bentley.

Twenty-three House members last year signed impeachment articles accusing Bentley of willful neglect of duty and corruption. It came after Bentley’s fired law enforcement secretary accused his former boss of having an affair with a staffer and of interfering with law enforcement business. Bentley acknowledged making personal mistakes but denied the other accusations.