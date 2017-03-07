Judge grants UNA’s request for restraining order to halt Florence City Schools from bidding on property

FLORENCE, Ala. – On Tuesday, the University of North Alabama was granted a temporary order to prevent Florence City Schools from approving a bid to begin construction on the new Florence Middle School. A preliminary injunction order hearing will be set within the next ten days. The university sent WHNT a statement which read:

We had hoped to avoid this step. However, FCS’s sudden decision to restart the bid award process – within seven business days after agreeing to a 30-day delay — leaves us with no other option for protecting our interests.

UNA had planned to use the extra time to discuss ideas and plans for the middle school property. When they received word that the Board of Education had scheduled a meeting for Tuesday, the university considered it a troubling development.

We are puzzled and disheartened by the sudden change of heart on the 30-day delay, and by the fact that it came without any advance notice to UNA and other stakeholders. Once again, there is a lack of cooperation and a rush to judgment that will negatively impact UNA and the Florence community for the next half century.

The university’s concern with the project revolves around the fact that the proposed design would worsen access and parking at Braly Municipal Stadium.