It’s National Cereal Day!
Today, March 7, is National Cereal Day. So raise your spoon and enjoy the classic morning meal.
According to nationalcerealday.com, cereal was invented as a way to combat gastrointestinal issues due to an unhealthy, meat-based diet.
Fun Facts from National Cereal Day’s website:
- Cap’n Crunch’s full name is Horatio Magellan Crunch. He was born on Crunch Island in the Sea of Milk. In 2013, a food blogger noticed the Cap’n’s uniform only sported three stripes instead of four. This would make him a Navy Commander, a step down from a true Captain. When word got out, Cap’n Crunch declared on Twitter, “Of course I’m a Cap’n! It’s the Crunch—not the clothes—that make a man.”
- Kix cereal issued its atomic-energy inspired Lone Ranger ring in 1947. The ring actually contained trace amounts of radioactive polonium which glowed. Sadly, the material inside the rings had a short shelf life and none in existence work today.
- Of the more than 314 million people in the U.S., 49 per cent start their day with a bowl of cereal.
- Astronauts from Apollo 11 boosted their brain power while in space with a cereal breakfast. The cereal was mixed with fruit and pressed into cubes since the lack of gravity kept the astronauts from pouring it into a bowl with milk.
- There are 2.7 billion boxes — enough to wrap around the earth thirteen times — of cereal sold every year.