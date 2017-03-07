Henagar goes wet; started selling liquor March 1

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENAGAR, Ala. - The Henagar City Council created a liquor license ordinance shortly after residents voted to become a wet city. Members used other cities' ordinances as examples.

"Took pieces of each one that seemed like it fit our city and made our own," said Mayor Lee Davis.

The ordinance outlines regulations for sales within the city.

"Establishes the hours it can be sold. The days it can be sold. Any alcoholic beverage signs can't be visible beyond the front door of the business," said Mayor Davis.

Swifty Mart legally sold the first beer in town last Wednesday.

"They did their application. Got their license through the state. Then they came to us. We issued them a license and they started selling that day."

One of only two business to apply for a license so far.

"We've had others interested, but no other applications at this time."

They hope the decision to finally go wet brings more than just drinks to the city.

"Hopefully it'll generate some much needed revenue. Maybe we can do some work around here that needs to be done," said Mayor Davis.