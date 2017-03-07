× Google is providing grants for nonprofits and schools in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – Google is giving back to the cities they choose to locate in.

“To get the STEM classes into the schools.”

They’re awarding non profits and schools with money to develop initiatives.

“To help young girls. They look at different minorities. They look at a lot different angles to bring internet, to bring STEM education, to bring any of those things to areas that don’t have it,” said Sheila Shepard, the interim President and CEO of Jackson County EDA.

Organizations must have creative program ideas when applying for this grant.

“They look for innovative new ideas that are not in our area now. Something that can be typically replicated,” said Shepard.

The Jackson County EDA says the younger you get them involved the better.

“We do several things through our school systems already and this will tie into it bringing awareness,” said Shepard. “The younger you can make students aware of what’s out there, what possibilities are, the better chances you have of keeping them involved.”

These data center grants will be a big help to develop STEM programs right here in Jackson County.

“We are rural and a lot of our funds are limited, so this is just a great benefit and a great opportunity for us.”

Click here for more information on how you can apply for the Google Data Center Grants.