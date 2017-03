× Farm equipment lost in early-morning fire in Arab

ARAB, Ala. – Firefighters with the Arab Fire Department worked to put out a fire in building that houses farm equipment. Unfortunately, the fire destroyed the building and the equipment inside.

The call came in around 2:00 Tuesday morning to the 600 block of 6th Street SW. Fire crews arrived to find the building engulfed in flames. They were able to get the fire out in roughly 90 minutes.

Structure fire 6th St SW. Storage building fully involved. Use caution in area. pic.twitter.com/m8YIzDcbLH — Arab Fire Department (@arabfire) March 7, 2017

6th st sw pic.twitter.com/GRI89VpYCT — Arab Fire Department (@arabfire) March 7, 2017