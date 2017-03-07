× Drug bust on McKee Road and nearby storage facility, three arrests made

Sgt. Phillip Keel with Madison County Sheriff Office confirmed to WHNT News 19 that a search warrant was issued at a residence on the 900 block of McKee Road this morning.

Drugs were found at the residence and three arrests were made. Bobby Lamb, 28, for drug trafficking, possession of a pistol, and possession of marijuana; Cortez Whiteside, 28, for drug trafficking; and Salayetha McCraney.

The deputies then started a second search at a storage facility at the corner of Hwy 53 and Wall Triana Hwy where more drugs were found.

A press conference is scheduled for tomorrow, March 8, at 10 a.m. WHNT News 19 will be there to update you with the latest information.