Company withdrew its application for C&D landfill in Marshall County

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — Roughly 140 people talked with the Marshall County Commission about what they would like to see happen to a shut down landfill that, up until Monday, was a prospective site for a new one.

A company withdrew its application to the Marshall County Commission to use its property as a C&D landfill. Bishop Landfill, as it’s known, was closed down years ago. It’s located between Albertville and Guntersville on Pleasant Grove Cut-off Road.

The company withdrew its application for the land’s use Monday morning. “We already had a public hearing set up for six o’clock last night,” Marshall County Commission Chairman James Hutcheson said, “So we went ahead and had the public hearing. It was basically an input from the people in the community.”

Hutcheson said a large crowd came for the discussion. “We had roughly about 140 people show up because they were very concerned about the landfill,” Hutcheson added.

The company wanted to put a construction and demolition landfill, or a C&D landfill on the property. That’s described by the EPA as a landfill that typically consists of roadwork material, demolition waste, and construction waste. “It’s coming to the point, what do we do now? Where do we go from here? That’s what the citizens in that area are concerned about,” Hutcheson said.

Community members told commissioners they would like to see that old landfill site properly treated, and not used for that purpose again. “I think what they’re proposing now is maybe getting in touch with ADEM to see what kind of steps they can take,” Hutcheson said.

The Commission will talk more about the topic at its meeting on Wednesday.