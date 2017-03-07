× Board member speaks out after receiving letter from Huntsville mayor

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A Huntsville City Schools board member has publicly responded to a letter sent by the Huntsville mayor urging the board members to get along.

WHNT News 19 confirmed Monday that Huntsville mayor Tommy Battle sent a letter to two different school board members last week. In the letters, he urged them to get along, citing displeasure after viewing a particularly contentious Huntsville City Schools Board of Education meeting.

WHNT News 19 learned the two board members who received the letters are Pam Hill and Michelle Watkins.

In the letter addressed to Mayor Battle and given to WHNT News 19 Tuesday by Watkins, she says in part, “I am surprised and puzzled by the recent letter I received from you. I was under the impression that you, as mayor, and I, a member of the Huntsville City Schools Board of Education, shared a mutual concern for the overall welfare of our beloved community, especially as relates to education, each operating from our respective elected positions.”

You can read a copy of the letter here.

Pam Hill was unavailable for comment, but indicated via social media that she is not feeling well. Hill was also absent from Monday’s quick board meeting, in which board members said she was “under the weather.”