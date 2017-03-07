Alabama House passes HB66 to allow plumbers to install residential sprinkler systems

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. - "Well we believe 100 percent that fire sprinklers are going to save lives."

Fire Chiefs along with sprinkler contractors and fire marshals worked all year to draft House Bill 66.

"Me or you or whoever is a homeowner is at a disadvantage the way the law is currently. Because we cannot hire a plumber or just go out and get these things," said Fire Chief Gene Necklaus.

Sprinkler contractors are the only ones who can install these systems, but there is one catch.

"Sprinkler contractors can't work on residential plumbing, so it's real difficult to get a lot of these systems in houses."

Hopefully this bill will change that.

"The passage of this bill will allow new construction or retrofits, and it just increases the availability of residential sprinklers to the homeowner."

It only takes three to four minutes for a room to be completely engulfed in a fire.

"Today's fires, today's homes, the constructions used, the materials that are in our furnishings; they burn at such a faster rate."

This isn't a quick fix, but more like a step in the right direction.

"It's going to take 10 or 15 years before we really start seeing an impact, but we feel like this is the next step we need to take

to start reducing some of those high fire fatality numbers that Alabama has."

The bill was passed through the House and will now be voted on in the Senate.