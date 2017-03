× Alabama A&M men’s basketball Head Coach Willie Hayes resigns

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Alabama A&M men’s basketball Head Coach Willie Hayes announced his resignation Tuesday.

Hayes served as head coach for six years and also served as an assistant coach.

Director of Athletics Bryan Hicks said, ” We thank Coach Hayes for his service and commitment to Alabama A&M University. We wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

Alabama A&M University will be searching for a replacement immediately.