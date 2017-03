MYRTLE BEACH, SC – As we are all watching and waiting for April the giraffe to give birth to her baby Oliver, others have come up with creative ways to pass the time…

This hilarious spoof is from another mama waiting to give birth, Erin Dietrich in South Carolina.

She shared the antics on Facebook Live about 15 hours ago and it already has more than 11 million views!

Erin says she is 39 weeks pregnant with the family’s fourth child and is due March 14.