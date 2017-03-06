× Police charge Decatur man with child abuse

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur police charged Christopher Sean Jenkins, 44, Monday with child abuse after they received reports he had physically disciplined a a 5-year-old child.

Police received separate reports of child abuse on February 3 and February 7. According to the release, the complainants in both cases believed the discipline was beyond the scope of discipline and equated to child abuse.

Det. Birchfield along with the Morgan County Department of Human Resources conducted a joint investigation into the case.

Jenkins was transferred to the Morgan County Jail on a $2,500 bond.