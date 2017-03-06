Make sure “the ole ticker” works

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The numbers are staggering.

Over 600,000 people die of heart disease in the United States each year.

That is one out of every four deaths in the United States.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States for both men and women.

Every year about 735,000 have a heart attack and about 210,000 of those have already had a heart attack.

Those numbers alone will make your chest hurt.

Huntsville Hospital has a machine that does computed tomography. That is a fancy name for something most of us know as a CT scanner.

With this tool, cardiologist can get a high tech view of the heart. That allows them to see where calcium builds up in a person’s arteries. Then, they compute what is called a calcium score.

The lower the better. Mine was zero. I was VERY pleased.

I really wasn’t expecting any bad information. But it was comforting to get the good score.

For those people who have a score that merits a followup, the cardiologists at Huntsville Hospital and your doctor will help you devise a strategy for cardiac health moving forward.

If you think this is something you want to pursue, you can call Huntsville Hospital for information.