Salvation Army closing Madison store on March 31

MADISON, Ala. – The Salvation Army store in Madison is closing its doors after three years.

“The goal is to provide great service to the community and proceeds from those sales go back into Salvation Army programs and services — we just have to evaluate how effective that is and we’ve reached a point where we feel it’s a better use of resources to go ahead and close the store as opposed to keep it open,” said Major Bret McElroy.

McElroy says through its years of operation, donors and customers have been loyal to the Madison store.

“The Salvation Army operates and does what it does because of donors, and we can’t do what we do without donors so we really appreciate all the support of the community, everybody that gives, everybody that shops, everybody that helps us,” said McElroy.

“We only do what we do because of the support of others.”

Although the store is closing at the end of the month, McElroy wants everyone to know that doesn’t mean their services are leaving the city of Madison, and there may be a time when they return.

“We really like Madison, we hope to have a continued presence in Madison and right now we’re just not prepared to do that, but it is not off the table — we’re still working on it,” said McElroy.