× Limestone County suspect captured in Giles County, faces additional charges

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – A ten-day manhunt for a man has come to an end, but now he faces charges across state lines.

Jason Mace was arrested in Giles County, Tennessee Sunday and now faces additional charges on both sides of the state line.

The search began on February 23 when deputies went to Mace’s residence on Elk River Mills Road to serve a felony theft warrant. He fled on foot, according to authorities.

Deputies searched the Harris Loop area with the help of dogs from the Limestone County Correctional Facility to track him down.

“During that track they also found a handgun, some methamphetamine and some marijuana that he left behind on his way,” said Young. He now faces drug possession charges, in addition to an attempting to elude charge.

He also faces two charges in Giles County: a fugitive of justice charge and a criminal impersonation charge.

“If he’s able to bond on [Giles County’s] charges then we’ll pick him up,” explained Deputy Young. “We have a holding cell with them, and we’ll bring him here to face charges on both the original warrant and the new warrant.

He is being held in on a $750 bond and is scheduled to appear before a judge on March 9.