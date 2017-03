× Limestone Co. Sheriff’s Office asks for help to find missing teen

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. — The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find David Allen Cook, 17.

Police say Cook has been missing from his residence since February 19.

He is 6′, and weighs about 180 pounds.

If you have any information about Cook please call the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office at 256-232-0111.