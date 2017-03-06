Murder trial begins in Morgan County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DECATUR, Ala.- 26-year-old Kristina Huber's trial started today at the Morgan County Courthouse. In January of 2014 police responded to a home in Morgan County and found Kristina Huber's mother, Melissa Huber shot to death.

Authorities with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office said they almost immediately identified Kristina Huber as the primary suspect. Investigators believe the shooting happened as the family made plans for Huber to enter a drug rehab program.

It's been more than three years since the incident and Huber's trial has started.

Monday in court, WHNT News 19 learned the weapon used to kill 43-year-old Melissa Huber was a pistol. Before the jury selection process took place; the state informed the judge of another potential weapon at the Huber's home.

The state said the sheriff's office found a piece of wood with nails sticking out of it, and said Kristina Huber did admit to making the weapon. Huber's lawyer wanted this piece of evidence thrown out, because he said it had no context besides Huber's statement.

Judge Thompson ended up allowing the piece of evidence to be added in. He said the context for it is because there's a dead body. After those remarks a jury selection was underway.

The state asked potential jurors several questions to decide who will be selected for the Kristina Huber trial. The trial is expected to continue this week.