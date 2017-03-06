× Kevin Turner, Chief Deputy of the Madison County DA’s office, to run for Sheriff

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Kevin Turner, Chief Deputy of the Madison County District Attorney’s Office, said he will run for Sheriff in 2018.

Turner is scheduled to make the announcement on Tuesday afternoon on the steps of the Madison County Courthouse.

A campaign spokesperson said Turner will run in the June 2018 Republican Primary. Turner is expected to be joined by key law enforcement officials and Alabama’s new Attorney General, Steve Marshall.

WHNT News 19 plans to be at the news conference tomorrow.