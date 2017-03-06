It’s official: Huntsville City Schools has new superintendent after board approves contract

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Since the Huntsville City Schools Board of Education voted to appoint Matt Akin as the next superintendent, it has been a race to get him to the Rocket City.

The board has been conducting public negotiations, electing to handle the process themselves instead of keeping it between attorneys. Board members say it is an effort to be transparent.

Getting ready for @HSVk12 board meeting. Only one thing on the agenda: superintendent contract @whnt pic.twitter.com/GA6OtBXjYr — Kristen Conner WHNT (@KConnerWHNT) March 6, 2017

The board's most recent offer, which Matt Akin accepted, is a base salary of $195,000 with other benefits, including a $900 a month car allowance and moving expenses.

The board still needed to approve revisions and make the contract official.

Has a contract. Voted 3-1 to approve it @whnt — Kristen Conner WHNT (@KConnerWHNT) March 6, 2017

Monday, they met for a special meeting and the board has reached an agreement. They voted to accept the contract.

This vote makes Akin's contract official. His first day on the job will be March 13.

To view the contract, click here.