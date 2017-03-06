FORECAST: Thunderstorms roll through the Tennessee Valley Tuesday

The Storm Prediction Center posted a ‘Marginal Risk’ of a few strong to severe storms for most of North Alabama and Southern Tennessee on Tuesday.

A line of big storms in the Midwest Monday night blows into the Valley late Tuesday morning.

As of this writing, the forecast timeline for arrival in The Shoals is as early as 9-10 a.m. The line will then progress east through Huntsville just after lunchtime. The storms move out of Northeast Alabama between 3-4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Storms moving through the region may become severe with gusty winds and hail; however, the tornado threat is very, very small on Tuesday.

Once the storms pass, drier more stable air moves in leading to a very nice middle part of the week.

