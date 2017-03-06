Do you hunt spring turkeys? Alabama hunters encouraged to participate in survey

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Do you spend 10 or more days each spring turkey hunting in Alabama? If so, your observations in the field can provide valuable information toward the conservation and management of Eastern wild turkey.

The Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division (WFF) is asking turkey hunters who hunt for at least 10 days during turkey season to participate in the Avid Turkey Hunter Survey. Participants will receive a copy of the state’s annual turkey report, Full Fans & Sharp Spurs, and will be automatically entered to win a new shotgun donated by the Alabama Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF). To be eligible for the NWTF shotgun drawing, survey participants must provide their season hunting information by May 10, 2017.

“This survey offers hunters a unique opportunity to contribute directly to the conservation and management of wild turkeys in Alabama,” said Steve Barnett, leader of the WFF Alabama Turkey Project. “The more hunters who participate, the better. The more days spent hunting, the more useful the information will be.”

Here are the dates for spring turkey season:

March 15 – April 30

Autauga, Baldwin, Barbour, Bibb, Blount, Bullock, Butler, Calhoun, Chambers, Cherokee, Chilton, Choctaw, Clarke, Clay, Cleburne, Coffee, Conecuh, Coosa, Covington, Crenshaw, Cullman (except north of Lewis Smith Lake and north of Cullman County Road 437 and west of I-65), Dale, Dallas, Dekalb, Elmore, Escambia, Etowah, Fayette, Geneva (except south of AL Hwy 52, east of AL Hwy 167, west of Houston County line, and north of the Florida line), Greene, Hale, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jefferson, Lamar, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Marion, Marshall, Mobile, Monroe, Montgomery, Perry, Pickens, Pike, Randolph, Russell, Shelby, St. Clair, Sumter, Talladega, Tallapoosa, Tuscaloosa, Walker, Washington, and Wilcox.

April 1 – April 30

Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale (west of US Hwy 43), Lawrence (south of AL Hwy 24), Limestone (north of US Hwy 72), Madison, and Winston.

April 22 – April 26

Cullman (north of Lewis Smith Lake and north of Cullman County Road 437 and west of I-65), Lawrence (north of AL Hwy 24), Lauderdale (east of US Hwy 43), and Morgan

Participation in the Avid Turkey Hunter Survey provides WFF biologists with valuable information on statewide and regional trends in gobbling activity, hunter effort, harvest rates, age structure and sex ratios. This knowledge ultimately helps WFF make management decisions that link the interests of sportsmen with the wise use of the state’s turkey resource.

To participate in the Avid Turkey Hunter Survey, contact WFF at (334) 242-3469. WFF staff will provide hunters with information about how to complete the survey. Hunters may also contact Steve Barnett by email at steve.barnett@dcnr.alabama.gov for more information about the survey.

Hunters who participated in last year’s survey and do not receive instructions for the 2017 spring season should contact WFF via the phone number or email listed above. For information about Alabama’s spring turkey hunting season, visit outdooralabama.com/wild-turkey.

-Information provided by Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources