“Chasing the Dragon,” new FBI/DEA film to fight opioid abuse

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The FBI and Drug Enforcement Administration are teaming up to fight prescription drug and heroin abuse in Alabama. Their goal is to educate young people before they first try the drugs. A powerful new tool in that effort unveiled today in Birmingham, and WHNT News 19 was there.

Birmingham’s historic Boutwell Auditorium, the first stop in a new effort to save lives.

“I started taking 3 at a time, then I was taking 4 at a time, and then I started taking….”

“I became addicted that day.”

“When you’re getting high, it’s not just a drug.”

“You’re hooked.”

“$500 going to dope.”

“And she was a convicted felon at the age of 18.”

“Chasing the Dragon” is a new documentary produced by the FBI and DEA. It features the real life stories of real life drug addicts, where they came from, and how easy it was to become an addict. It is a very powerful film.

“There’s no question about it, it’s a very powerful, and it’s intended to be that way. Hopefully it gets people’s attention, they realize that it really is, it really does affect people in very serious ways,” said FBI Spokesperson Paul Daymond.

WHNT News 19’s Al Whitaker was there and has a sneak peek of “Chasing the Dragon” on WHNT News 19 at 10 p.m.