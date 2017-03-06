× BookMobile offers Madison County visitors books and WiFi

MADISON, Ala. – Thanks to a grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services, Madison County has a BookMobile offering books to its community after around four years without one.

“They’re so excited when they see this big, beautiful, colorful vehicle coming around the corner and they know that the library is coming to them,” Director of Public Relations Laura McPhail said about the people served by the BookMobile.

Those with the Huntsville/Madison County Public Library don’t want books to only bring joy to people who are able to travel to the library’s buildings.

“We’re looking at at-risk children, senior citizens and those from low-income neighborhoods,” McPhail said.

The library’s BookMobile stays busy with stops at 21 places within Madison County. Here’s a look at each stop:

Huntsville

Abundant Life Church

Jackson Square Apartments

Boys & Girls Club on Clinton Avenue

Village of Promise

Mayfair Towers

Johnson Towers

Seventh Day Adventist Towers

Presbyterian Apartments

Huntsville Summit

Russel Erksine

Todd Towers

Floyd Fann Veterans Home

Regency Retirement

Madison

Madison Senior Center

Merrill Gardens

Madison Manor

Morningside of Madison

Valley View Nursing Home

Harvest

Pineview Christian Academy

Owens Crossroads

Hampton Cove Owner’s Association

‘We’re constantly building on the list of places we’re going to and trying to fill in some of those gaps where our services are not as accessible as we would like them to be,” McPhail said. “When we go out on a stop, we have a WiFi Hot Spot, so if you’re coming up and you’re browsing and whatever, and you need a little bit of WiFi access while we’re there in your neighborhood, you can just get right on our WiFi network.”

The library wants each of their visitors to have an equal chance to get smarter.

“When people have easy and free access to information and knowledge, that puts them on an even playing field,” McPhail said.

The library is also looking for sponsors to put their logo on the back of the BookMobile. It makes lots of appearances throughout the year, including parades. If you’re interested in a sponsorship, send an email to BookMobile@hmcpl.org.