Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - It is time for the 7th Annual Legends of Huntsville Hockey Charity Game. The Legends of Huntsville Hockey will come together this weekend to help raise funds for the Autism Resource Foundation.

Friday, March 10, there will be a meet and greet with the players. Saturday, March 11 there will be a game and jersey auction. All proceeds from the jersey auction will go help local individuals with autism.