× The Office of the Inspector General is Calling You…. Maybe Not!

The Office of the Inspector General (OIG), a division of the Social Security Administration, sent out an alert to consumers about a new impostor scam. Consumers have reported calls from someone posing as an OIG agent, claiming that their Social Security benefits have been suspended. To re-instate their benefits, consumers are instructed to call a number with an 806 area code.

If you receive a call like this, just hang up! The M.O. of this scam is much like other impostor scams. If you call the number, con artists try to get financial, credit card, or other personal information to steal money from you or for identity theft. Even though the caller claims to be an OIG agent, you can’t be sure who is on the other side of the line. Similarly, you don’t have to answer questions of an unknown caller. Ask the caller to tell you what your Social Security Number is, but don’t verify that it’s correct if they happen to have access to your number. If the “agent” refuses to supply your number or tries to evade your request, then you know it’s a scam. If the caller does provide your correct SSN, hang up and call the SSA to report that your account has been compromised.

As with the IRS Impostor scam, the OIG will not contact you by telephone to ask for personal or financial information. If you believe there may truly be an issue with your Social Security Account, contact the Social Security Administration directly at 1-800-772-1213.

If you receive a call like this, report it to the bbb.org at 256-533-1640 and to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). For more information on this scam, go to Inspector General Warns Public. To report a scam, go to the BBB Scam Tracker. To find trustworthy businesses, go to bbb.org.