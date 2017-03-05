× TEARS organization offers financial and emotional support to bereaved parents of infants

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — After a stillbirth two years ago, Amber Robinson wanted to honor her daughter by starting a chapter for TEARS here in Alabama in August.

“It is a taboo subject. A lot of people don’t like to talk about infant death, they don’t know what to say to people with infant death,” said Robinson.

TEARS is a non-profit that provides emotional support and financial assistance for funeral costs to bereaved families of babies up to a year old. They will help with buying the casket, the plot, grave markers, or cremation, and whatever other support they can offer.

“Alabama I believe is the second state for the highest still birth rates, so Alabama has a huge need for these services,” said Robinson.

Since this chapter is so new, Robinson said they need funds in order to offer those services throughout the state. So, they are holding a “Rock and Walk” as a fundraiser, but also to bring families together and surround them with love and support.

The “Rock and Walk” will be April 29th at Swan Creek Park from 10 AM to 1 PM. You can sign up for a team to honor your baby, and each team will get a butterfly in their baby’s name that will be spread out around the park. The teams can have as many members as they want, and then they will fundraise for their own teams.

“We’ll have rocking chairs at our event. That gives a family a chance to have a little private moment and rock in honor of their babies”said Robinson.

The rocking chairs are a big part of the walk because, Robinson said, so many of them never got that chance.

“I’m wanting TEARS to let people know there’s a place to come, there are people that care. You’re not alone, is the most important thing,” she explained.

Registration is open right now and you can sign up here. It’s only $5 through March 29th, and then after that registration will go up to $10. If you can’t make it to the walk but would still like to donate, you can click here. If you would like to get involved with the Alabama chapter of TEARS, you can reach Amber Robinson here.