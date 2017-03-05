Huntsville Animal Services offers half priced pet adoptions through St Patrick’s Day

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – With St. Patrick’s Day coming up, Huntsville Animal Services is offering a special half price adoption fee for all the “Irish-at-heart” pet lovers.

The half price special lasts until March 17 and includes vaccinations, microchip, city license, and spay or neuter.

The Shelter is located at 4950 Triana Boulevard, Huntsville 35805. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. They are open Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The shelter is closed on Sundays.

For more information, call 256-883-3783 or visit their Facebook page.