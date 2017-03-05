× Dynetics to build new test site in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (AP) — An aerospace company is looking to construct a new test site in north Alabama.

An official with Dynetics Inc. says the Huntsville-based contractor could construct a more than $14 million aerospace test facility near Decatur. It would be built on United Launch Alliance property, with construction starting as early as August.

The Decatur Daily reports that the city’s industrial development board approved tax incentives to lure the project.

Dynetics executive Mike Graves told the board the proposed 100-foot-tall building is designed to test launch vehicles and large aerospace structures. It would be the first of multiple buildings in a planned aerospace complex at the site.