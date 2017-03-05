× Avian Flu detected in Lincoln County breeder flock

NASHVILLE – State veterinarians have confirmed that a strain of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) has affected a commercial chicken breeder flock in Lincoln County.

The facility alerted the veterinarian’s office at the Tennessee Department of Agriculture after seeing an increase in chicken deaths.

The facility is under quarantine, along with 30 other poultry farms within a 6-mile radius of the site. The affected flock is being depopulated to stop the spread of the illness – so far no other flocks show signs of the virus.

The risk of human transmission from avian influenza is very low, however the Tennessee Department of Health and the Department of Agriculture are working together to assess the health of individuals working on the site or if they had contact with the affected birds.