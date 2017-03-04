× Tweets from Trump verified account claim Obama tapped Trump Tower phones before election

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A series of tweets coming from President Trump’s verified Twitter account Saturday morning are raising questions. The tweets claim that former President Barack Obama tapped phone lines in Trump Tower during the election process.

The tweets indicate that Trump’s phone lines were tapped in October prior to the election.

Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my "wires tapped" in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

Is it legal for a sitting President to be "wire tapping" a race for president prior to an election? Turned down by court earlier. A NEW LOW! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

How low has President Obama gone to tapp my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

So far, former President Obama has not responded to the tweets. The National Security Agency or other federal law enforcement agencies have also not responded.