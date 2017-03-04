Tweets from Trump verified account claim Obama tapped Trump Tower phones before election
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A series of tweets coming from President Trump’s verified Twitter account Saturday morning are raising questions. The tweets claim that former President Barack Obama tapped phone lines in Trump Tower during the election process.
The tweets indicate that Trump’s phone lines were tapped in October prior to the election.
So far, former President Obama has not responded to the tweets. The National Security Agency or other federal law enforcement agencies have also not responded.