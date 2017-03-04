× Police: 2 males shot in Athens Saturday afternoon

ATHENS, Ala. – Two males have been injured after a shooting in Athens Saturday afternoon, police confirm.

Officials said they received a shots fired call on Hardy Street around 2:35 p.m. A short time later, police received a call from the Athens-Limestone Hospital about a person in the ER that had been shot.

Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson confirms one man was shot in the arm, the other in the leg.

Police say the male shot in the leg was flown to Huntsville Hospital by Med-Flight. The man shot in the arm went to the Athens-Limestone Hospital ER in a private vehicle. Investigators have not been able to interview either of the men involved.

Their conditions are unknown at this time.

WHNT is on the scene gathering more information. We will update you online and on air about this developing story.