Huntsville City Schools hosts I-Register fair at VBC; Kindergarten and New Student Enrollment begins today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Al. - Huntsville City Schools is hosting its 3rd annual I-Register fair today from 10AM - 2PM at the VBC North Hall.

The event provides parents and students with information on all of the academic courses and extracurricular activities available for all rising 6th-12th grade students for the 2017-2018 school year. The fair is intended to provide parents and students

Free parking is available in the nearby city parking facilities.

Additionally, Kindergarten and New Student enrollment will begin today for Huntsville City Schools. You can take the first step in the enrollment process by going to www.HuntsvilleCitySchools.org and clicking on the "Enroll My Child" button found on the district's website.

This is for any new student enrolling in a school in the Huntsville City Schools district.