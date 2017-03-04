How to have difficult conversations with your child

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Explaining why the world is the way it is can be a real challenge. It's a challenge that almost every parent faces as their child grows up.

"Ignore it and it will go away, that doesn't work for anything. If they don't hear it from you, they're going to see it out in the world. I'm not talking about anything specific," said therapist Kristi Gibbons.

Gibbons said there's a lot of topics that are uncomfortable to talk about with your kids.

"If you have an open relationship with your child so they feel like they can come to you about anything, that makes broaching the subject easier. There's some tough topics out there. So, just keep talking to them," she said.

Gibbons believes the more time you spend with your child, the easier those conversations will be. However, she said those talks shouldn't be forced.

"I think you look at moments in life and mention it. The worst thing to me is saying 'Come on in here kids we're going to have the talk'. That's just intimidating for everybody involved," said Gibbons.

She said it's important to make your child feel like they can come to you about anything. She said you never wants your kid to feel like you're unapproachable or not open to listening.