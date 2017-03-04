× Hazel Green community unites to clean up damaged park

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. – Billy Hunter Park is in shambles after heavy storms came through this past week, but local community members have come out to help with cleanup. “You know it may not seem like a lot to other people, but to kids and parents that bring their kids here to play, it`s catastrophic,” community member Jerry Johnson said.

11-year-old William Gann plays baseball at the park, so he felt like he needed to help clean up. “My dad told me about the cleanup, so I just came,” Gann said. Community member Jerry Johnson and 20 others came out to help as well.

Gann and Johnson are generations apart, but the park means just as much to both of them. Some people have donated their time; while others are giving back by donating money.

The Hazel Green Athletic Association said the park suffered $20,000 in damages; so far they have raised $6,000. Gann is skeptical the park will be ready for their first game later this month, but HGAA President Joe Rice said it will be. “That is our number one goal and we are going to push hard for it. Several of the board members have taken off from their job they work to come out here and help,” Rice said.