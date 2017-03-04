× Decatur teen killed in motorcycle wreck Saturday morning

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. — A Decatur teen died from his injuries Saturday morning after he crashed a motorcycle in the parking lot of the Point Mallard Aquatic Center.

The Morgan County Coroner confirmed Adam Carle, 17, had been thrown from the motorcycle after losing control.

Officers responded to the call of a motorcycle crash with injury around 8:51 a.m.

Upon arrival, authorities determined Carle suffered from life threatening injuries. Carle was transported to the Decatur-Morgan Hospital where he died from his injures.

The investigation is ongoing.