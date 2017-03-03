× TOMORROW: Huntsville City Schools hosts iRegister Fair, opens registration for kindergartners and new students

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Some Huntsville City Schools faculty spent the day preparing for Saturday’s iRegister Fair at the Von Braun Center. The gathering gives students and parents a chance to speak directly to instructors and counselors to learn more about all the district offers them.

The iRegister Fair begins at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday and continues until 2:00 p.m.

“We’re looking possibly at about 2,000 people this year, I hope, maybe more,” School Counseling Coordinator Donna Clark said.

Saturday’s iRegister fair includes more than 100 exhibits on academic courses and extracurricular activities.

“At the VBC, we’re already out in the hall now,” Clark said.

The annual iRegister fair begins the course selection process for rising 6th through 12th graders.

“What we want to do is make all of our students aware of all the opportunities we have to offer in Huntsville City Schools,” Clark said. “Everything from AP Honors that we offer and also our career academies and all the other electives we offer as well as core classes.”

The fair includes sessions about transitions from elementary to middle school and middle to high school.

“I know students and parents are sometimes anxious about that transition,” Clark said.

The day includes four sessions specific to college with representatives from more than 20 colleges and universities, and each high school will have a break out session to meet with their feeder schools.

“To talk about any upcoming meetings and dates and deadlines,” Clark said about the sessions. School counselors hope the event keeps students on the path to success.

“We want students to graduate with a goal in mind of where they’re gonna go to two-year college, four-year college, work, military,” Clark said.

Saturday also opens Huntsville City Schools Kindergarten and New Student Enrollment for 2017-2018 school year. The first step in the enrollment process is to fill out the INFOSNAP online form. You can find that by clicking the “Enroll My Child” button on the district’s website, www.huntsvillecityschools.org.

Then, once the online registration is complete, parents and guardians must bring paperwork to the child’s home zoned school: Parent/Custodial Guardian Photo ID, immunization record, proof of age and two proofs of residency. The school will scan or make copies and return the originals.