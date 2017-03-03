Popular children’s toy recalled for choking hazard

Kids II has issued a recall for 680,000 Oball Rattles. The plastic discs may break which releases small beads that could choke a child.

The recall involves Oball Rattels in pink, blue, green and orange with model number 81031 printed on the inner surface of one of the plastic discs and on the packaging. The balls have 28 finger holes and measure four inches in diameter.

The rattles have a clear plastic disc with several beads that are all orange and two clear plastic discs with beads of varying colors.

Only rattles with date codes T0486, T1456, T2316, T2856 and T3065 located on a small triangle on the inner surface of the rattle are included in the recall. The first three numbers are the day of the year the rattle was produced and the last number represents the year.

There have been 42 reports of plastic discs breaking to release the small beads. Two of those reports included beads being found in children’s mouths and there were three reports of gagging.

The toys were Target, Walgreens, Walmart and other retailers nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Babyhaven.com, Diapers.com, ToysRUs.com, Walgreens.com and other online retailers from January 2016 through February 2017 for between $5 and $7.

Anyone who owns one of these toys should immediately take the rattles away from young children and contact Kids II for a full refund.You can call 877-243-7314 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit www.kidsii.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.