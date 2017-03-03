Owners of Henagar Drive-in Theatre opt not to air ‘Beauty and the Beast’ because of homosexual character

HENAGAR, Ala. – The Owners of the Henagar Drive-in Theater say they are taking a stand. They have taken to social media to make the announcement.

The post to the theatre’s Facebook page points out that the drive-in has new owners as of December. And those new owners have changed their criteria for how they choose what they will show on the big screen. “If we can not take our 11 year old grand daughter and 8 year old grandson to see a movie we have no business watching it,” states the post. “If I can’t sit through a movie with God or Jesus sitting by me then we have no business showing it.”

The owners are referring to the news from Disney that the new live-action film will debut it’s first openly-gay character.

Beauty and the Beast Director Bill Condon describes the character as “somebody who on one day wants to be Gaston and on another day wants to kiss Gaston.”

Drive-in owners also say the movie’s producer has alluded to “a surprise for same-sex couples.” They say they understand some may be upset with their decision. However, they conclude their note saying:

We are first and foremost Christians. We will not compromise on what the Bible teaches. We will continue to show family oriented films so you can feel free to come watch wholesome movies without worrying about sex, nudity, homosexuality and foul language. Thank you for your support.

The post went public at 9:06 Thursday night. As of 6:30 Friday morning, it already had more than 600 shares and 500 comments. While there was some criticism, a majority of those comments were positive. Most agreeing that Christians need to take a stand for what is right. Others states the drive-in had lost their business forever.

Official trailer of live-action “Beauty and the Beast:”