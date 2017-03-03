× New amphitheater under construction at the Guntersville Public Library

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – If everything goes according to plan, crews will be finished building a new amphitheater at the Guntersville Public Library in time for warmer weather.

The new addition will be called the Bettie Scott Kennamer Memorial Amphitheater. The benefactor was a longtime Friend of the Library.

“When she passed away several months ago, this is what her family has decided to do in her memory,” said library director Beth Wheeler-Dean.

It’s an entirely donated addition to the city. “No tax dollars have been used in this project and people are just being very, very generous,” Wheeler-Dean added.

The new space sits behind the library with the historic Guntersville Museum towering over it. The library is in Guntersville’s Cultural District, which also boasts the Whole Backstage Theatre. “We can do concerts, we can do dances, we can do small plays, we can have choral concerts,” Wheeler-Dean said.

The goal is to make everything free for the public. “So it’s going to be a great place to enjoy some outdoor entertainment, or just sit and read,” Wheeler-Dean says, “I think it’s going to be a real asset to Guntersville and us at the library are just thrilled at its possibilities.”

They hope to have it up and running by May.