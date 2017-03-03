× Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office asks for help to find missing man

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find Dean Murrah Hellums, 53.

Hellums’ family said they believe he had been living in the Guntersville area earlier this year, and the last contact they had with him was by phone. They haven’t heard from him since early January.

Hellums is 6′ and weighs about 220 pounds. He has brown hair and is balding, and hazel-colored eyes.

If you have any information about Hellums or have seen him recently please call the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 582-2034.