× Man killed in DeKalb County crash

CROSSVILLE, Ala. – A two-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Pisgah man Friday. The crash occurred at 1:30 p.m. on Alabama 68 one mile west of Crossville.

Tommy Turner, 66, was killed when the 2015 Toyota van in which he was a passenger was struck by a 1997 Toyota SUV driven by Francisco Pascual, 28, of Albertville. Turner was pronounced dead at the scene. Pascual and the driver of the van were not injured.

Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.