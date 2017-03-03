Madison Academy ends Deshler’s 68 game win streak in 4A title game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (al.com) - There's another state championship in the Langford household.

Jaden Langford, sister of former Madison Academy star Joshua Langford, forced a key possession change in the closing seconds to clinch the Mustangs' 50-47 win over Deshler in the Class 3A finals tonight at Legacy Arena in Birmingham.

Madison Academy's victory snapped No. 1-ranked Deshler's 68-game winning streak. The Tigers (34-1) were seeking a third consecutive state championship.

