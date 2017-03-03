LGBTQ activist speaks out about North Alabama movie theater’s decision

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The LGBTQ community is speaking out after the announcement from Henegar's Drive-In Movie Theatre that it will not be showing 'Beauty and The Beast.'

Founder of Free 2 Be James Robinson said it clearly shows that discrimination is still a real issue in north Alabama.

"That business can choose not to show that movie, they have the right to do that. I just don't think it represents that community well," said Robinson.

He believes the decision is not inclusive and accepting of the sexual and gender minorities that live in north Alabama.

"In a community where you won't even show a Disney movie because there's a homosexual character is telling those young people that there's something wrong with them. And that's a problem," said Robinson.

The owners of the theater are citing religious beliefs as the reason for not showing it, which is something Robinson understands.

"I grew up in this community, and the foundations of that have been wonderful for me. But I also took the foundations about love and acceptance," said Robinson.

He wants people to know that the theater is hurting the community instead of helping it.

"I wish that the people who own this movie theater, and any other one, would realize what I realized years ago when I started this organization. We have to focus on our youth, and our children. To have the best opportunities to grow up well-educated," said Robinson.

