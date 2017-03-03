× Italian restaurant, rooftop bar coming to new development in downtown Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A new hospitality development will be coming to downtown Huntsville next year.

The Original Public House and Beauregard’s owner, Rahul Arora is working with Chef Lee Gregory, Old Town Beer Exchange Managing Partner Matt Fowler and his Director of Operations Missy Davis to launch a new 15,000-square-foot development project where the old CityScapes building stands on 127 Holmes Ave.

The facility will be home to a new upscale Italian concept, Retaggio, another mid-tier restaurant and a rooftop cocktail bar.

Arora spoke with our news partners at AL.com and said they are utilizing local and outside expertise to make the development as successful as possible.

“The idea is we want people to feel comfortable coming to a place downtown where they can get anything, from a $10 good-quality burger to a $35 knock-your-socks-off tastefully done meal,” he said.

Retaggio will span about 3,500 square feet and feature a hybrid of casual and fine dining. The restaurant, which will have outdoor seating and a banquet area, will offer a casual lunch before converting to a white tablecloth, fine dining experience at night.

The second restaurant does not have a confirmed name or concept at this time, but Arora said the menu will be driven by fresh, scratch-made food.

Arora is developing the rooftop bar. The bar, inspired by concepts in California, New York City, Chicago, and Arizona, will have a “hipster modern” vibe and feature high-quality cocktails crafted by a mixologist from New Orleans.

About 4,000 square feet of office space will operate above Retaggio, while a 1,700- to 1,800-square-foot end cap with a possible drive-thru will be available.

Construction on the project should commence this summer and be finished by summer 2018