Huntsville Police: All suspects caught in Feb. 12 shooting in Wal-Mart parking lot

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police say they have arrested all three suspects in a February 12 shooting that happened in the Wal-Mart parking lot on Sparkman Drive.

Police say the victim was in the suspects’ car making a gun transaction. When he tried to get out of the car, he was shot several times.

Investigators say three people are charged: Kendrick Patterson, 19, Dylan Potter, 19 and Christopher Pressnell, 17. All three are charged with attempted murder.

The victim was seriously injured but is expected to survive.