Help to preserve the past this weekend at the historical Mt. Paran Cemetery

NEW MARKET, Ala. — Looking for a way to get out in the crisp, fresh air this Saturday? How about do some ol’ fashioned community service? You are invited to help preserve the past at one of Madison County’s oldest cemeteries.The Mt. Paran Campground and Cemetery is hosting their annual cleanup this Saturday, March 4, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. To find it, GPS “Mt. Paran Campground and Cemtery, New Market, AL,” and it’s just past New Market BBQ.

This year’s cleanup is sponsored by Coach Jamie Reese and the students of Buckhorn High School.

Patricia Cates is a graduate of UAH and helped to organize the first cleanup in 2014. She discovered the cemetery during a walk in August 2014 and immediately brought it to the attention of Dr. John Kvach, a professor of history and director of UAH’s Center for Public History.

UAH partnered with Buckhorn High School’s Historical Society for the first cleanup in October 2014.

Mt. Paran Cemetery holds the final resting places for some of Madison County’s first families as well as three Revolutionary War soldiers, six soldiers from the War of 1812 and more than 20 Civil War soldiers. There is an effort underway to identify all 400 people who are buried at Mt. Paran.

See pictures of Mt. Paran Cemetery below: