Fantasy Playhouse strives to find family friendly entertainment

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Family friendly entertainment is important to many families here in the Tennessee Valley.

WHNT wanted to know how one of the most popular children's theater in north Alabama goes about choosing the plays it presents.

"Those are the stories that we should be telling. The stories about the power of love, the stories about the power of family, the stories about empathy and tolerance. So that's what we do. We focus it at a kid's level," said Karen Mockensturm.

The Fantasy Playhouse produces live theater at the Von Braun Center. One of its top priorities is keeping those performances appropriate for children of all ages.

"We have an artistic advisory committee that handles all of the play selections for the community theater and the Fantasy Playhouse," said Mockensturm.

The committee plans two to three years in advance.

"We are looking primarily at children's literature or well-known classic stories. For example, this year we did Pinkalicious the Musical, which had a great theme about self-control, nutrition, and learning to tolerate your siblings," she said.

Mockensturm said the goal is to be able to cater to audiences ages three and up.

"So, we tend to focus on themes that are positive and uplifting and can reach a family audience," said Mockensturm.

The Fantasy Playhouse said it's particular in its selection, but thinks there are many powerful performances that meets its criteria.

"Luckily in the English language, whether you're dealing with a classic fairy tale like Snow White, or Raggedy Ann and Andy, we have a whole plethora of titles to be able to look at. Then we just go from there and try to find good scripts," she said.

The Fantasy Playhouse is now presenting 'Miss Nelson is Missing!' March 3-5.

Tickets can be reserved by calling the VBC Box Office at 256-551-2335. The box office opens one hour prior to each performance.