Barrels of Love collects hundreds of pounds of food for Morgan county agencies

DECATUR, Ala. – Companies from across Morgan county spent the last two and a half weeks collecting non-perishable food items for Barrels of Love.

Volunteers organized the items to replenish food pantries and other programs county-wide.

“Over the holidays, we get an influx of canned goods, ya know from the holiday season and by spring it’s gone,” said Chairman, Joe Holmes.

Holmes says Barrels of Love helps replenish food pantries and back pack feeding programs for Decatur City and Morgan County schools. Volunteers will spend Friday organizing, packing and sending the canned goods off to different agencies.

With the help of over 80 companies, they hope this year, they can well exceed their goal.

“It’s grown over the years,” said Holmes. “This is our fifth year and it’s grown from about ten thousand items and we’re looking for fifty thousand this year. Every year more businesses are coming on and helping us out.”

For the schools, this food drive will keep their back pack programs going until summertime.

“We have spring break coming up and that’s a whole week the kids will be home and they often don’t get a meal between the time they leave school and Friday, then they get back on Monday,” said Holmes.

Although, one thing is for sure, the agencies in different areas and groups will have their food pantries full by Friday afternoon.