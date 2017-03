ATHENS, Ala. – Two Athens women celebrated big birthdays recently. And Mayor Ronnie Marks took the time to honor them this week.

Sue Clark and Mildred Raby live at Limestone Manor. Ms. Clark turned 103 and Ms. Raby turned 104.

The best thing about this story: Clark asked Mayor Marks if he would remember to honor her again next year when she turns 104.

WHNT News 19 wishes these two special ladies the happiest of birthdays!